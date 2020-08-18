1/1
Suzanne Nicholas
1943 - 2020
Suzanne M Nicholas, 77

Sterling - Suzanne M. Nicholas, 77 of Sterling MA, died on Sunday August 16, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. Born in Worcester, Suzanne was the daughter of the late Thomas and June (Curtin) Slack and was a graduate of Commerce High School. She was a longtime billing clerk for many area Doctors, and a member of the American Businesswomen's Association.

Suzanne will be remembered by those who knew and loved her as a devoted wife and mother who loved her family, reading a good book and spending time at the beach on Cape Cod.

Suzanne is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Louis, her son Richard and his wife Patricia, her daughter Kelly Breitenwischer and her husband Jim, her grandchildren Justin, Sean and Connor. Suzanne also leaves behind her two brothers, Thomas Slack lll and Barry Slack and his wife Lan Lan.

Calling hours for Suzanne will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 4-7pm at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am at St. John Church 40 Temple St. Worcester, Ma 01604. The funeral service will be live streamed from St. John's Church at 11am. To view the live streamed service, please go to www.mercadantefuneral.com and click on "Live Services". Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery Boylston, Ma

Memorial contributions may be made in Suzanne's memory to St John's Food Pantry at www.stjohnsfoodforthepoor.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org

To leave a note of condolence for the Nicholas family please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Church
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 18, 2020
Dear Louie, Rick and Kelly and family,
I am so sorry to hear of Sues passing. She was a wonderful person and mother. May she Rest In Peace.
Jim Olson
Jim Olson
Friend
