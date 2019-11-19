|
Suzanne F. Pauquet
Boylston - Suzanne (Suzy) Ferette Pauquet of Boylston died on November 17 at the age of 95. Suzy was the wife for 42 years of her beloved husband, Roger Pauquet, who passed away in 1999.
Suzy was born in Liege, Belgium on October 18, 1924 to Ivan Ferette and Jeanne Nesges Ferette.
During the German occupation of Belgium in World War II, as a teenager, Suzy risked her life working for the Resistance Movement, secretly delivering messages from the city of Spa to Resistance operatives. After the war, Suzy and Roger were married in April of 1947. Roger had been a prisoner of war for five years and was one of only seven men in his barracks who survived their imprisonment.
In November of 1950, Suzy and Roger came to the United States where Roger had a management position at a textile mill in Jefferson, Mass. Suzy spoke no English when she arrived in the USA but, soon, took a job teaching French at Bancroft School for a short time.
Suzy volunteered at the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology. She also served as a docent at both the Worcester Art Museum and the Worcester Horticultural Society. When Roger became ill with cancer, Suzy devoted herself to caring for him and accompanied him many times to New York City where he underwent treatments at Sloan Kettering Hospital. These experimental treatments and surgeries proved successful. As a result, Suzy and Roger were blessed with many more years together.
One organization Suzy had enjoyed being a part of since 1954 was the French Club of Worcester, " La Quinzaine ", which was established in 1911. For decades, she enjoyed the wonderful friendships and companionship of the women in this esteemed organization.
Suzy leaves two nieces in Virginia and many close friends in the Worcester area.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019