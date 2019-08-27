|
|
Suzanne P. (Wright) Smith, 72
Ashford, CT - Suzanne Patricia (Wright) Smith, 72, formerly of Ashford, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. She was born on September 3, 1946 in Worcester, MA, the daughter of the late Eubert T. and Dorothy K. (Green) Wright. Suzanne was the oldest of five children: Cheryl Murphy, Thomas Wright, Elizabeth Browning and Brian Wright. She was "Auntie Sue" to her many nieces and nephews. In Boston, Massachusetts she worked as an R.N. and married James Joseph Smith, M.D. in 1974 in Baltimore, Maryland with whom she preceded in death in 1996.
Together they had three children, Jason Kemmitt Smith, Sarah Anne Carter, and Jessica Lynne Smith. She was also an endearing mother-in-law to Jason Andrew Carter and Jodi Yaeger Smith while being an enthusiastic, "Mimi," to her three beautiful grandchildren; Sophia Quinn Carter, Jonah Kemmitt Smith, and James Lyndon Smith. In 1983, the family relocated to Ashford, Connecticut. Suzanne dedicated her life to her work at the Day Kimball Hospital Health Care Network in Putnam, CT. She also enjoyed a fulfilling life of service as an active member of her beloved community including; serving on the Ashford Board of Finance, being a member of Ashford Women's Guild, as the Vice President of the Town of Ashford Library Board where she organized a weekly knitting group; she was a decades long parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle and she sang weekly in the choir and performed with the Ashford Choraliers. Recently, she was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award to the Babcock Library by the Secretary State of Connecticut, Denise Merrill, in June of 2018. Suzanne adored Ashford, cooking, reading and most importantly, laughing.
Suzanne's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St., Willimantic. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, August 30, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 64 Pompey Hollow Rd. Burial to follow at St. Philip Cemetery, Ashford.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or Lower Cape Fear Hospice located in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019