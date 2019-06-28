|
Suzanne (Schremser) Vasale, 67
Webster - Suzanne (Schremser) Vasale, 67, died Monday, June 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family, the music that she loved, and the caring and empathetic staff of Milford Regional Hospital. She leaves her husband of 45 years Gregory Vasale; their children Heather Malo of Uxbridge, MA and Jessica Mehrens of Sterling, CT; one granddaughter, CaraMia Pandozzi of Uxbridge, MA; four siblings: Ruth Williamson of St. Louis, MO, Diane Kuszewski of Webster, MA, Dennis Schremser and Duane Schremser both of Dudley, MA; and many nieces and nephews. Suzanne was born and raised in Webster, MA, the daughter of the late Eugene and Veronica (Walsh) Schremser, of Webster. She was a graduate of Bartlett High School, Class of 1970. Suzanne was a very kind and generous woman, who would enjoy doting over her granddaughter, and buying many gifts for her children. She enjoyed vacationing in Bermuda, her perfumes, and watching soap operas. She also loved sweet corn and tomatoes fresh from the garden. She was well known for her banana cream pies. Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 30th from 5-7 pm at Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster, MA. The funeral mass will be held Monday, July 1st at 10 am at St. Louis Church, 15 Lake Street, Webster, MA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Suzanne Vasale Memorial Fund at Webster Five Cents Savings Bank, 136 Thompson Rd., Webster, MA 01570. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 29, 2019