Suzanne C. (Potvin) Wilson, 75
Worcester - Suzanne C. (Potvin) Wilson, 75, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after a brief illness. She was born in Holden, the daughter of Wilfred and Antoinette (Giard) Potvin and had lived most of her life in Worcester.
She leaves her son, James Millott of Buffalo, NY; her daughters, Holly Weston of North Brookfield and Melissa Millott of Worcester; eight grandchildren; a great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands, George Weston, Raymond Millott and George Wilson; her son, Robert Weston; and her brother, Edward Potvin.
Suzanne graduated from Quinsigamond Community College with an Associate degree in Nursing. She was a registered nurse in the Worcester County area for many years before retiring. She was an avid reader and a former member of the Cat Fanciers' Association.
Funeral services for Suzanne are private at this time. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Ste 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visitwww.milesfuneralhome.com