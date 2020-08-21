1/1
Suzanne Wilson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne C. (Potvin) Wilson, 75

Worcester - Suzanne C. (Potvin) Wilson, 75, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after a brief illness. She was born in Holden, the daughter of Wilfred and Antoinette (Giard) Potvin and had lived most of her life in Worcester.

She leaves her son, James Millott of Buffalo, NY; her daughters, Holly Weston of North Brookfield and Melissa Millott of Worcester; eight grandchildren; a great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands, George Weston, Raymond Millott and George Wilson; her son, Robert Weston; and her brother, Edward Potvin.

Suzanne graduated from Quinsigamond Community College with an Associate degree in Nursing. She was a registered nurse in the Worcester County area for many years before retiring. She was an avid reader and a former member of the Cat Fanciers' Association.

Funeral services for Suzanne are private at this time. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Ste 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved