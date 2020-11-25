Sylvia E (Allen) Bryce-Flynn
PEABODY - Bryce-Flynn, Sylvia E (Allen) of Peabody MA formerly of Salem, MA, Worcester, MA, Princeton NJ, and Elmira, died after a long illness at age 85. She was the former wife of John (Jack Flynn) and Rev. Dr. Glendon Bryce. She was the mother of Philip Bryce of Deering, NH, Rebecca Smith of Clinton, OH and Daniel Bryce of Kingwood, TX, Grandmother of Jennifer Shaver and Benjamin and Amanda Smith, Tucker Bryce, Savannah Cotter, Cassidy and Sawyer Bryce and Great Grandmother of Willow Shaver. She was a former Deacon and member of Old North Church in Marblehead, MA, singing in the choir and the Festival Chorus. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Clark University and retired as audiovisual specialist at Worcester Polytechnical Institute Library. She was also an active member of the First Baptist church, in Worcester, MA, a member of the Top of the Hill Gang and Salem State Explorers and enjoyed singing in various choirs.
She was born April 23, 1935 in Canaan, CT, but was raised in Elmira, NY. Sylvia led a somewhat nomadic life due to the education and profession of her husband Glen. Married life began at college in Pasadena, CA, then as a minister's wife in Thornbury, Ontario Canada and Chicago, IL, then continued as a Professor's wife in Brookfield, IL, Princeton, NJ, Worcester, MA and 10 months in Paris, France. She enjoyed traveling to such places as Singapore, where her son Daniel lived, Australia, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.
Sylvia reflected on how she found her two husbands entirely by chance. She had a lifelong passion for music and singing and an independent and adventurous spirit. She was never one to shy from a new challenge and spent time later in life climbing some of the 4,000 ft mountains of NH, biking, learning to sail, ski and play tennis.
Services: Due to COOVID-19, a remote on line service using Zoom will be held at 2:00 pm on December 5, 2020. For more information about the service please contact sylvia19352020@gmail.com
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to either: the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; The First Church of Christ, Congregational Old North Church Old North Church, 8 Stacey Street, Marblehead, MA 01945; or, Care Dimensions Hospice
Care, 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.
