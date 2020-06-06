Sylvia J. Gagliastre, 81
Worcester - Sylvia J. (Giacobba) Gagliastre, 81, of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Saint Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center., due to complications from COVID-19.
Her funeral will be on Wednesday.
A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Monday.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.