Or Copy this URL to Share

Sylvia J. Gagliastre, 81



Worcester - Sylvia J. (Giacobba) Gagliastre, 81, of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Saint Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center., due to complications from COVID-19.



Her funeral will be on Wednesday.



A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Monday.



The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store