Sansoucy Funeral Home
40 Marcy Street
Southbridge, MA 01550
508-764-2567
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sansoucy Funeral Home
40 Marcy Street
Southbridge, MA 01550
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
16 Church Street
Fiskdale, MA
Sylvia Gauthier (Duquette) Sheldon

Sylvia Gauthier (Duquette) Sheldon
Sylvia D. (Duquette) Gauthier Sheldon

Sturbridge - Sturbridge...Sylvia D. (Duquette) Gauthier Sheldon, 87, died at home Friday, September 13, 2019. Her husband was the late Roland Gauthier who died in 1970. She is survived by her daughters Yvonne Corridori and her husband Steven of Auburn, Cheryl Purcell and her husband Keith of Maine, and her son, David Gauthier, as well as 8 grandchildren, including Ashley Corridori, Rebecca Corridori, Cristi Navickas, and Jennifer Sullivan, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She also is survived by her brother Wilrose Duquette and his wife Linda of Goshen, CT, her sister Gloria Burque of Charlton, and her longtime companion of 31 years, Robert Thomas of Wales. She was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Hester.

She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Wilrose and Jeannette (Deslauriers) Duquette. She was a member of St. Anne's Church in Fiskdale, and graduated from Fanning Trade School in Worcester as an LPN. She worked as a nurse at Harrington Memorial Hospital for 41 years. Sylvia enjoyed reading, puzzles, traveling, and volunteering, and she never turned down an opportunity to eat "sweets" of any kind.

The funeral for Sylvia will be Thursday, September 19th, from Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, with the Mass at 10AM at St. Anne's Church, 16 Church Street, Fiskdale. Burial will be at New Notre Dame Cemetery, 746 N. Woodstock Road, Southridge, MA. Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 18th, from 5-7PM at Sansoucy Funeral Home.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
