Sylvia Keddy
1918 - 2020
Sylvia M. Keddy, 101

Barre - Sylvia M. (Sibley) Keddy, 101, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born in Barre, the daughter of the late Charles and Ina (Lincoln) Sibley and was a lifelong resident.

Her loving husband of 75 years, John J. Keddy, passed away in 2011. She leaves her daughters, June A. Locke of Hubbardston and Carole E. Dwelly of Oakham; five grandchildren, Michael Locke, Diane and Richard D'Apollo, Robin and Richard Oliver, Wesley Dwelly, Jr. and Gregory and Cindy Dwelly; ten great-grandchildren, Megan, Kayte, Lindsay, Jeremy, Jessica, Leah, Harrison, Erin, Jason and Valerie; five great-great grandchildren, Alexis, Codey, Maxwell, Benjamin and Hunter; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. She was predeceased by her brother, Norman Sibley and her two grandsons, Nathan and Kenneth Locke.

Sylvia was an active member of the Barre Methodist Church, especially the Couples Club and the MYF. She enjoyed square dancing, tending to her beautiful gardens, bird watching and all kinds of animals.

Funeral services for Sylvia are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield. MA 01515. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
