Sylvia M. Moro, 96
WESTBOROUGH - Sylvia M. Moro, 96, of Westborough, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Westborough Healthcare. She was the wife of the late Ernest T. Moro.
Born in Southborough, she was the daughter of the late Massimo and Albina (Berni) Bertonassi. She was raised in Fayville with her 7 siblings and was a graduate of the former Peters High School and attended Madam Olga Kozakova's School of Dress Design in Worcester, where she studied dress designing, pattern cutting and dressmaking.
Sylvia started her career at Baystate Abrasives where she met her husband Ernest of 51 years. She waitressed at many local restaurants when her children were young and was employed as an administrative assistant for Digital Equipment Corporation prior to her retirement. She was a devout Catholic, communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, a member of the Daughters of Isabella and was an active volunteer. She was a talented seamstress, taught sewing and designed dolls, dresses, shirts, blouses and wedding gowns. She loved to create the most amazing craft masterpieces from household items and was an avid gardener. Her passion for cooking will be missed by all. She looked forward to spending her summers at Mayflower Beach on Cape Cod with her family.
She is survived by her three children, James Moro and his wife, Ellen, of Uxbridge, Stephen Moro and his wife, Beth, of Lancaster and Barbara Perry and her husband, Joseph, of Northborough; 14 grandchildren, Keith Moro, Jody Salisbury, Bron Tamulis, Jill Harght, Nathan Tamulis, Janice Wasiak, John Moro, Laura Wordel, Daniel Moro, Stephanie Lucchesi, Anthony Moro, Emily Perry, Nicholas Perry and Michael Perry and 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy Angelico of Westborough, Margaret Baraiolo of Milford and Rita Bertonassi of Southborough; a sister-in-law Thelma Bertonassi of Marlborough.
Sylvia was predeceased by a son, Philip Moro, a brother, Carl Bertonassi and three sisters, Alice Philipo, Lena Baldelli and Irene Baldelli.
A private committal service will take place in Rural Cemetery in Southborough. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2020