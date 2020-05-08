Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Sylvia Olson Obituary
Sylvia Olson, 103

Shrewsbury - Sylvia C. (Abrahamson) Olson, 103, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Shrewsbury Nursing Home. She leaves a daughter Kathleen Schmidt of Greenport NY, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; a sister Doris E. Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Clarence S. Olson; by a daughter Barbara Small; and by siblings Barbara Wetzell, and Raymond, Donald, and Aldrich Abrahamson.

Sylvia was born in Maine, daughter of the late David and Elizabeth (Larson) Abrahamson. Her family moved to Brockton MA where she grew up and graduated from Brockton High School. While in high school, Sylvia enjoyed athletics and was a championship swimmer. She earned her Associates Degree from Bethel College, and then dedicated her life to being a great wife, mother and grandmother. Sylvia was an avid reader, music-lover and traveler. She resided in Shrewsbury for over 60 years and was a member of Salem Covenant Church in Worcester and many of its church groups.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse World Medical Mission (samaritanspurse.org). To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020
