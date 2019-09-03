|
Sylvia L. Scanlon, 71
Worcester - Sylvia L. Scanlon, 71 of Worcester passed away suddenly Thursday August 29th, 2019 at UMASS Medical Center- University Campus. She leaves her loving husband of 37 years, James G. Scanlon Jr.; two sons, Stephen R. Scanlon and his wife Danielle of Worcester, and Brendon J. Scanlon of Newport RI; two brothers, Matthew Ahaesy of Worcester, and James Ahaesy of Spencer; and two grandchildren, Stephen R. Scanlon Jr., and Morgan F. Scanlon. She was predeceased by her parents, Edmond J., and Elizabeth (McCarthy) Ahaesy of Worcester; her brother, Edmond J. Ahaesy Jr.; and her sister, Mary Willis.
She was born in Springfield, and was a CNA for over 20 years, retiring in 2007 from UMASS Medical Center- Memorial Campus. She previously worked at St. Vincent Hospital. She was a long-time member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church of Westborough where she served as an usher, and volunteered for the Children's Vacation Bible School.
Mrs. Scanlon enjoyed square dancing, which is how she met her husband, walking in Colt State Park in Bristol Ri with her two dogs, and sailing with her family.
Her funeral is Friday, September 6th with a service at 10:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Thursday, September 5th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Office 1355 Peachtree St NE, Suit 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019