Sylvia Wheeler

Berlin - Sylvia A. Wheeler passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2020. Born in Marlborough, daughter of Waino and Dorothy (Stone) Tervo, Sylvia attended Berlin/Hudson schools and lived in Berlin for 85 years. She married Donald Wheeler in 1955. She leaves her children: Claire Pond and Kevin of Berlin, Robert Wheeler and Beverly of Berlin, Crystal Rice and Mike Majeau of Douglas, Patricia Lichwell and David of Berlin; her grandchildren: Meggan Wheeler, Mollie Wheeler, Bobby Rice, Kyle Lichwell, Patrick Lichwell, Felicia Lowe and Ashley Wheeler; her great grandchildren: Alyssa Goulet, Kaylie and Makenzie Lowe; her brother Richard Tervo and Jill, sisters-in-law Barbara Tervo and Karen Silva, and several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by husband Donald Wheeler, son James Wheeler, sister Clara Munroe and husband Ira, brother Robert Tervo and wife Mary, brother Waino Tervo, and cousin William Tervo.
Sylvia worked at Hendries Frozen Foods for several years then UPS for 22 years until retirement. She also assisted her husband in his business, Wheeler's Garage, in Berlin, for more than 40 years. She participated in many organizations: First Parish Church, Evening Guild, Tuesday Club, Friendship Village Fair, Eastern Star, original Berlin Muster Team, Tahanto Booster Club, Berlin Girls Softball Coach, Martha's Vineyard Surfcasters Club, Worcester Bowling League, Worcester County Women's Golf league and many more. Sylvia was named the Berlin May Queen when growing up in town.
Not a day went by when Sylvia was not doing something for someone. Mittens, sweaters, afghans, quilts, wreaths, dried flower arrangements and other creations she made were gifted to people that she knew and cared about. Her love of golf brought her together with friends Sheila, Mary and others in the Worcester County league to play many Massachusetts golf courses – especially Green Hill Golf Course. She spent many afternoons bowling with her league in Worcester. She had a huge love of dogs and had many over her lifetime. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working on puzzles with her family and digging for antique bottles. She enjoyed having morning coffee with Trudy Tervo, and she loved to reminisce stories of the past with family and with her childhood friend Martha (Drew) Berry.
Sylvia's passion was fishing. She spent every Fall at her home on Martha's Vineyard fishing in the MV Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby. She also spent Memorial Day weekend on the Island fishing in the Memorial Day Fishing Derby. "One more cast" was her mantra, and she won many fishing awards over the years.
Sylvia was physically challenged over the years, but she remained strong and brave - always the matriarch, always there for her family, friends. She will be sorely missed by all. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 11am at the North Cemetery, Highland Street in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sylvia's memory to the Berlin Food Pantry, Berlin Historical Society, Berlin Public Library, First Parish Church of Berlin or Berlin Fire/EMS. Please visit: www.tighehamilton.com
