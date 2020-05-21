|
|
T. Rita (Hackett) Parker, 91
Auburn - T. Rita (Hackett) Parker, 91, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, May 16th 2020 in the Whittier Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in Westborough after an extended illness.
Rita is survived by two sons, Frederick C. Parker III and his wife, Michelene of Millbury and John F.Parker of Dennis, MA; a daughter M. Katherine Reynolds and her husband, Richard of Worcester; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Harold and Evelyn (Brown) Hackett and is also predeceased by a son Kenneth J. Parker and her longtime companion, Leonard Helper.
She graduated from South High School in Worcester in 1946 and Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. Rita attained her Registered Nurse degree from Quinsigamond Community College in 1970 and worked at both Saint Vincent Hospital and as a private duty nurse for home health patients.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to staff and volunteers at Whittier Hospital for the exceptional love, care and support that was shown to Rita during her illness.
Due the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral services are being held privately with burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. If you wish to share a memory of Rita or sign her online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020