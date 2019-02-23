|
Tadeusz "Ted" Grodecki
WEST BRIDGEWATER - Tadeusz "Ted" Grodecki, 80, of Brockton passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 under the care of hospice and his family. He was the husband of Helena (Zolnowska) Grodecki.
Born March 7, 1938 in Namyslow, Poland, he was the son of the late Piotr and Petronela Grodecki. Tadeusz served in the Polish military. He came to the United States in 1986 to Brockton.
Ted was a technician for Strojny Glass in Taunton. He enjoyed gardening, being a handyman, and grocery shopping. He attended mass at church every Sunday.
He is survived by his wife, Helena (Zolnowska) Grodecki; his children, Krzysztof Grodecki and his wife Jolanta, Zbigniew Grodecki and his wife Justyna, Danuta Kwiatkowski and her husband Janusz; his grandchildren, Anna, Piotr, Ewelina, Przemystaw, Slawomir, and Nicole; his siblings, Josephine Rudnicki and Anna Grodecki. He is also survived by his several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Bronislaw Grodecki and Bronislaw Rudnicki.
Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., West Bridgewater on Tuesday, February 26th at 9:00 AM thence to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St, Bridgewater where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. Calling hours Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. For directions and obituary, visit www.
russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019