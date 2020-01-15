|
Taki (Dimitrios) Papalilo, 94
WORCESTER - Taki (Dimitrios) Papalilo, 94, of Worcester, died Wednesday, January 15th in Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. His wife of 29 years, Alexandra (Panagiotou) Papalilo died in 1996. He is survived by his two daughters, Flora Savidis and her husband, Vasilios and Anna Vogiatzis and her husband, John all of Worcester; his son, Paul Papalilo and his wife, Christina of Holden; his sister, Margarita Binici of Worcester; five grandchildren, George and Dimitri Savidis, Rafaella Vogiatzis, Alex and Victoria Papalilo; nephews and nieces, Marina and Vangeli Mitre, Yolanda and John Poulo, Vaso and Vasili Isildakli, Xanthi and Mario Topuzi, Anastas and Aliki Binici, John and Katerina Binici, Sotiri and Pat Papalilo, Chris and Sasha Papalilo and Marina Papalilo. He was predeceased by his brothers, Petro and Elias Papalilo, his sister, Aglaia Papa and his cousin, Nikolaos Papalilo.
He was born in Leskoviki, Albania the son of Apostolos and Floritsa (Tsavaras) Papalilo and was raised in Constantinople, Turkey and remained in Turkey for over 31 years before coming to the United States in 1965. Mr. Papalilo owned and operated taverns in Yedikule, creating many memories, which he cherished throughout his lifetime. He was responsible for assisting 24 relatives to immigrate to the United States to create a new life. These experiences had a great impact on his life making him the wonderful man he was. Once in the United States he met his future wife and they began their family. He had worked for Table Talk pies as a baker and in the maintenance department until 1982. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
His funeral is Saturday, January 18th with his funeral service at 10:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. His burial will be private, there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020