Tami Duquette

Tami Duquette Obituary
Tami A. Duquette, 48

SOUTHBRIDGE - Tami A. Duquette, 48, of 36 Colonial Dr., died Tuesday, July 23 at Harrington Hospital.

She leaves her son, Zachary M. Bostock and his wife Kinga of Southbridge, a daughter, Allison C. Bostock of Leicester, a brother, Ronald G. Duquette, Jr. and his wife Debra of Ludlow, a sister, Christina L. Kegans and her husband Sean of Barre, her mother, Barbara (Joubert) Duquette of Southbridge, 6 nieces and nephews; Connor, Megan, Brady Duquette, Mackenzie, Hunter, Saylor Kegans, her fiance, Jason J. Lamoureaux, and Peter R. Bostock whom she was formerly married to.

She was predeceased by her father Ronald G. Duquette, Sr. in 2017.

She was born in Worcester and graduated from Leicester High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree, two Master's Degrees, and was pursuing her Doctorate. She attended Quinsigamond College, American International College, Westfield State College and Bay Path University.

Tami was a probation officer for 13 years, working for Worcester County and most recently the East Brookfield Court House.

Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family but also enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, watching the Red Sox, playing with her dog Romeo and she was quite an artist.

The Funeral will be held Saturday, July 27 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME. 1131 Main St. Leicester, with a Mass at 10 A.M. in St. Pius X Church, 1161 Main St., Leicester. Calling hours are Friday from 4-7 P.M. in the Funeral Home. Following cremation, burial of ashes will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton at a later date and at the convenience of the family.

Please omit flowers, contributions may be made in Tami's honor to Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 26, 2019
