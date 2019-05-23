|
Tammy M. Bolduc, 51
Putnam, CT - Tammy M. (Castello) Bolduc, 51, of Smith St., died Thursday morning May 23, 2019, at Matulaitis Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of Scott A. Bolduc. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of John Castello of CA and Marie (Sciotto) Jenkins of N. Providence, RI. Mrs. Bolduc worked for many years as a secretary at EcoLab in Providence, RI. She enjoyed gardening and her pet bunnies, cats, and dogs.
Tammy is survived by her husband Scott; two sons, Cody Bolduc of Worcester, MA and Brandon Bolduc of Webster, MA; three daughters, Hailey and Cora Turner both of Putnam and Monique Bolduc of Southbridge, MA; her siblings Joseph and Dawn Castello both of N. Providence, RI; and her grandchildren, Jaidyn and Chase.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tammy's family from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Wednesday May 29, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, followed by a service in the funeral home at 7:00p.m. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 26, 2019