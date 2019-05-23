Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Bolduc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Bolduc


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tammy Bolduc Obituary
Tammy M. Bolduc, 51

Putnam, CT - Tammy M. (Castello) Bolduc, 51, of Smith St., died Thursday morning May 23, 2019, at Matulaitis Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of Scott A. Bolduc. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of John Castello of CA and Marie (Sciotto) Jenkins of N. Providence, RI. Mrs. Bolduc worked for many years as a secretary at EcoLab in Providence, RI. She enjoyed gardening and her pet bunnies, cats, and dogs.

Tammy is survived by her husband Scott; two sons, Cody Bolduc of Worcester, MA and Brandon Bolduc of Webster, MA; three daughters, Hailey and Cora Turner both of Putnam and Monique Bolduc of Southbridge, MA; her siblings Joseph and Dawn Castello both of N. Providence, RI; and her grandchildren, Jaidyn and Chase.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tammy's family from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Wednesday May 29, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, followed by a service in the funeral home at 7:00p.m. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
Download Now