Tammy Landry

Tammy M. Landry, 59
Uxbridge, MA - Tammy M. Landry, 59, of Uxbridge, MA and formerly of Cumberland, RI, died August 21, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of Ronald Landry whom she married August 28, 1982. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Rose (Doura) Kamer.
Mrs. Landry was the Assistant Director of Nursing for Mt. St. Rita, Cumberland and had previously worked for Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She loved animals and consistently adopted animals in need, enjoyed her many collections and antique cars, and travelling. Tammy was a great wife and mother, and an all-around amazing caregiver, especially with her compassionate care for the elderly.
Along with her husband, Ronald, she is survived by two sons, Dr. Kyle Landry and his wife Andrea, of Ware, MA, and Travis Landry and his companion Ashle Tortolani of Uxbridge, MA; a granddaughter, Alice Landry; and her mother-in-law, Mary Vezina.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, but may be viewed live Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 AM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60305100
Memorial contributions in Tammy's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.www.holtfuneralhome.com