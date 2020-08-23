1/1
Tammy Landry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy M. Landry, 59

Uxbridge, MA - Tammy M. Landry, 59, of Uxbridge, MA and formerly of Cumberland, RI, died August 21, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of Ronald Landry whom she married August 28, 1982. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Rose (Doura) Kamer.

Mrs. Landry was the Assistant Director of Nursing for Mt. St. Rita, Cumberland and had previously worked for Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She loved animals and consistently adopted animals in need, enjoyed her many collections and antique cars, and travelling. Tammy was a great wife and mother, and an all-around amazing caregiver, especially with her compassionate care for the elderly.

Along with her husband, Ronald, she is survived by two sons, Dr. Kyle Landry and his wife Andrea, of Ware, MA, and Travis Landry and his companion Ashle Tortolani of Uxbridge, MA; a granddaughter, Alice Landry; and her mother-in-law, Mary Vezina.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, but may be viewed live Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 AM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60305100 Memorial contributions in Tammy's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.

www.holtfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved