Tayna Jo Weckback
Tanya Jo Weckback, 47

Worcester - Tanya Jo Weckback, 47, Worcester died Thursday, June 18th at home. She leaves her husband of 27 years, John H. Weckback; two children, Joan and Richard Weckback both of Hopkinton; a brother, Andrew Tetreault of Providence, RI and two sisters, Amanda Tetreault of Farmington, ME and Emily Tetreault of Douglas.

She was born in Grafton the daughter of Richard J. and Jill (Anderson) Tetreault and Caroline (Benson) Tetreault. Tanya worked at several area establishments as a bartender. She was a lifetime auxiliary member of the Flagstaff VFW. Tanya enjoyed spending time at the beach, reading, watching movies and listening to 80s music. Spending time with her many friends was one of her favorite pastimes.

Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boston's Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
