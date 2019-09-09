|
Tefta (Petro) Pojani, 100
Worcester - Tefta "Nana" (Petro) Pojani, 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice House.
She was the wife of the late George L. Pojani who passed away in 2008.
She was born on April 22, 1919 daughter of the late Archilles and Thomaidha (Tashko) Petro. For many years, Mrs. Pojani worked as a bookkeeper at her brother's business, Acme Prepak Co. Her family was most important to her and she cherished time spent with them, especially at her daughter and son in law's home on Lewis Bay in West Yarmouth. She was a phenomenal cook and loved cooking Albanian food for her family and friends. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church and the Order of the Eastern Stars.
She leaves two sons, Dennis Pojani and his wife Nancy, and Gregory Pojani and his wife, Tara Devault; a daughter, Nancy and her husband, John O'Coin; five grandchildren, Andrew Pojani and his wife, Yvonne, Adam Pojani and his wife, Alexandra, Jenna L'Heureux and her husband, Jason, Sara Bauer and her husband, Keith and Robert E. O'Coin; nine great grandchildren, James, Madison, Henry, Wes, Mila and Max Pojani, Adriana and Isla L'Heureux and Jack Bauer; her good friend and sister in law, Florence Petro; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Pojani was predeceased by her brothers Peter G. Petro and Andrew R. Petro and sisters, Helen Kiritsy, Olga Annas and Sophia Sundberg.
Family and friends will celebrate her life on Wednesday, September 11th with a funeral service at 11:00am at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St., Worcester. A visitation will be held in the church prior to the service from 9:30am until 10:45am. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609 or to the VNA Care Hospice, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019