Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Looney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Looney


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terence Looney Obituary
Terence J. Looney, 61

SPENCER/AUBURN - Terence J. "Terry" Looney, 61, of Spencer and Auburn, died unexpectedly on Friday November 15, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 20 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604 (www.stjohnsfoodforthepoor.org) or Massachusetts Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605 (www.veteransinc.org). To view the complete obituary or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -