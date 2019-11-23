|
|
Terence J. Looney, 61
SPENCER/AUBURN - Terence J. "Terry" Looney, 61, of Spencer and Auburn, died unexpectedly on Friday November 15, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 20 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604 (www.stjohnsfoodforthepoor.org) or Massachusetts Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605 (www.veteransinc.org). To view the complete obituary or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019