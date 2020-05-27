|
Teresa M. DiPilato, 86
Worcester - Teresa M. (Mellen) DiPilato, 86, a lifelong Worcester resident passed away Monday, May 25th, 2020 at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.
Teresa was born September11,1933. She was the daughter of Henry and Bertha (Belliveau) Mellen. She graduated Commerce High School and soon married Anthony J. DiPilato Sr. They were married for 44 years until Anthony passed away in November of 1994. Together they raised 4 sons.
Teresa is survived by sons Carlo DiPilato of Knoxville,TN, Anthony DiPilato Jr. and his wife Cathy, John DiPilato and his wife Tina all of Worcester; brother Edward F. Mellen and his wife Josie of Worcester; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A son Dennis DiPilato, two brothers Henry Jr. and Kenneth Mellen Sr., and a sister Carol (Mellen) Breau predeceased her.
Teresa also leaves a very dear and devoted friend Carol Hippert.
Teresa was a tireless worker. When she was thirteen years old her father passed away and she began working part time jobs such as a grocery clerk and babysitter to help supplement the family income. The roots of responsibility were planted at a young age and led Teresa to be an unwavering contributor within her family.
While raising her sons, she worked at Rexnord Corporation for 27 years as a machine operator and later as a customer service representative for Hanover Insurance Co. for 18 years. After retiring Teresa worked at the Norback School cafeteria for two years.
She was known for her fierce loyalty and independent thinking. She enjoyed western movies, cooking and an occasional trip to the casino. Her common sense and honesty will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the caring and supportive staff of the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, particularly the third floor caregivers during Teresa's final days.
Teresa's funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Rd. Burial next to her husband Anthony will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Calling hours are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name can be made to Our Lady of Mt Carmel Parish, 33 Massasoit Rd 01604 The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020