|
|
Teresa M. Fernberg, 91
Grafton - Teresa M. (O'Malley) Fernberg, 91, passed away peacefully at home January 31, 2019. Her husband of 65 years, Richard Fernberg passed away in 2015. Teresa leaves her children Barbara Renzi, Richard Fernberg and his wife Deb, William Fernberg and his wife Elizabeth and Mary McCormick, her grandchildren Sean and Julia McCormick, Sara Tejado, Andrew and Christopher Renzi, Megan Caroro and John Louis Fernberg and Tyron Jarrod Fernberg, Michael Fernberg and Kristy Lightcap, great-grandchildren Devon and Derik Caroro and Halima and Yacine Tejado, her sister Patricia Flanagan and Susan McLaughlin and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings John and Peter O'Malley, Mary Toole, Rose Toole, Ann O'Malley, Katherine Conlon and Barbara Feinstein. Teresa was born Jul 12, 1927 in Charlestown, MA daughter of the late Mary (Monagle) and John O'Malley. For many years she lived in Marlborough with her husband Richard where they remained with their young family. While she worked as a secretary for many years, the work was never what defined her but rather the personal relationships she built along the way. While she recently lived in Grafton with her daughter Mary, those who knew Teresa well will remember that Wells, Maine was the place she called home more than any other. She treasured the summers by the shores there and her time working at Annie's Book Shop which she did well into her eighties. She found joy throughout her life when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Please honor Teresa with a memorial donation to Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Road #2 Charlton, MA 01507. All are welcome to gather with Teresa's family Monday February 11th from 9-10:30am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by the celebration of her Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. North Grafton, MA 01536. Burial will be private. A Book of Memories to share a special message or favorite story is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019