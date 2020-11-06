1/
Teresa Laliberte Brown "Terry" 58
Teresa "Terry" Laliberte Brown, 58

BARRE - Teresa "Terry" Laliberte Brown, 58, of Barre, passed away Sunday, Nov 1, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side after a long and hard battle with MBC. Terry was the beloved wife of Scott Brown, with whom she celebrated 34 years of marriage. She was born in Worcester, MA. daughter of the late Hermes M.H. Laliberte and Zena (Bussell) Laliberte. She was educated at Oxford High School and post graduate studies at David Fanning Trade School. Terry enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and vacationing at Cape Cod. She also loved sewing, embroidery, cooking and crafts. Besides her loving husband, Scott, Terry is survived and will be deeply missed by her children; Crosby Brown of Barre and Cassandra Brown of Easthampton. She also leaves behind 8 of her 10 siblings; Edward Laliberte of Worcester, Jacqueline Grant of Michigan, Susan Norwood of Illinois, Pamela Kiewit of California, James Laliberte, Sr. and his wife Patricia of Charlton, Christine Winters and her husband Timothy of Worcester, Lisa Jewell and her husband Bryan of Oxford, and Jeffrey Laliberte and his wife Tabitha of Marlborough; as well as many nieces, nephews and beloved cousins. Terry is predeceased by her two sisters Joanne Laliberte of Worcester and Elaine Nichols of Dracut. We would like to thank Dr. Jeremiah, Dr. Edmiston and Breast Center Team at UMass medical for 15 years of amazing care. Funeral services are private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metavivor in Terry's memory. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
