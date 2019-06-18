|
Terrance E. Mahoney 73
WORCESTER - Terrance E. Mahoney, 73, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness.
He leaves his wife Caroline (Pasierb) Mahoney; five children, Terrance E. Mahoney Jr. and his wife Lynn of Saint Bluff, Iowa, William Mahoney and his wife Pamela of Arkansas City, Kansas, Tammy Lynn and her husband Mark of Arkansas City, Kansas, Robert F. Mahoney of Broad Brook, Conn., and Carrie Hylton and her husband Adam of Augusta, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sister Colleen Lachance of Auburn.
Terry was born in Worcester, son of Francis W. and Irene M. (Cloutier) Mahoney. He attended Grafton Street Junior High School and participated in activities at Friendly House.
Terry was a fabricator at Plastics Unlimited in Worcester for many years.
He was a longtime volunteer at Grafton Street Elementary School. He was a member of St. Stephen's Church.
Calling hours will be held Monday, June 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. A prayer service will follow in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Burial will be Tuesday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 18 to June 19, 2019