Terrence J. Shilale - 81
Hudson, FL - Terrence J Shilale, 81, formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully July 5th 2020.
Terry is survived by his wife, Marilyn Shilale(Letiecq), his daughter Carrie Shilale, his sons David and Jeffrey Boliver, his brother Walter Evanowski, his grandchildren Tyler Williston and Timothy Jodray, two great grandchildren, and two nephews. Terry was predeceased by his eldest daughter Michelle Jodray.
Terry was the son of the late John Shilale & Mary Shilale (Evanowski). He grew up in Worcester graduating from Worcester Boys Trade High School. He was a certified master mechanic, the majority of his professional career was spent in automotive distribution, sales and service, spanning over 50 years, retiring from Gallo Motors, after 27 years in service, prior to moving to Florida.
Terry was a Navy Veteran & served with the Navy Seabeas Construction Battalion in Rota Spain.
Terry's greatest loves, other than his family, were boating, darts, 8Ball pool, and hot dogs. He also loved to dance and was an accomplished polka dancer. He was a proud lifetime member of the Elks as well as the Marine Corp League of Worcester.
