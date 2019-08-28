|
Terri A. (Chaput) Wilkin
EAST BROOKFIELD - Terri A. (Chaput) Wilkin, 56, of Howe St., died suddenly, Monday, Aug. 26th, 2019 in her home.
She leaves her son James M. Dee of E. Brookfield, her brother Donald C. Chaput of OK, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brothers Brien, Bruce, Brad and David Chaput, and her sister Carole Leasot.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Ernest T. and Violet E. (Arpin) Chaput and later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer and Becker Junior College.
Terri was a nurse at Advocates Caring Partners in Framingham.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. A calling hour will be held on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial donations may be made to of MA/NH, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019