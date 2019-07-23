|
Terrie (Krauss) Musche
Terrie L. (Krauss) Musche, 58, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 19, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. She is survived by two children, Desiree Russell of NH; and Andy Cruz of Clinton; her siblings and spouses, William R. Krauss & Virginia; Randy E. Krauss; Sandra Krick; AnnaLee Lee & Richard; and Heidi Krauss, all of Clinton; and Pamela Maynard & Kenneth of Gardner; several grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two children, Theresa A. "Tammy" Musche, and Randy A. Musche. Terrie was born in Clinton, daughter of the late William & Lolita (Bruso) Krauss. She attended Clinton schools and worked throughout her career as a machine operator for several plastics companies including Res-Tech and Injectronics. She was bilingual, learning and speaking the Spanish language fluently as an adult. She too had a great passion for animals and loved her dogs. Terrie will be missed by all who loved her. A graveside service will be held at 12PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Reservoir Pines Cemetery, Clinton, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 23 to July 26, 2019