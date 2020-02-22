|
Terry L. Chadbourne, 77
RUTLAND - Terry Lee Chadbourne, 77, of Rutland, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, surrounded by his wife and three children.
Born in Pittsfield, Maine, Terry was the son of Fred L. and Stella M. (Merrithew) Chadbourne. He graduated from Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield in 1961, and the University of Maine, Orono where he earned a bachelor's degree in Economics in 1965. In 1966, Terry married Lois E. Rissberger of Albany, NY.
Terry joined the U.S. Army as part of the ROTC program while attending UMaine. After graduation, he was assigned to the U.S. Army Airborne School in Fort Benning, GA and was trained as a military parachutist. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War where he earned the rank of Captain. During his tour of duty, Terry was honored with two Army Commendation Medals, one with Oak Leaf Cluster, and two Bronze Stars for meritorious service in combat.
Upon his return from Vietnam in 1968, he was assigned to serve as an ROTC instructor at Youngstown State University in Ohio. After being discharged from the military in 1970, he began his professional career working at Worcester County National Bank in Worcester, MA, earning the title of Vice President. He left the bank in 1979 and joined Martin Millwork in Springfield, MA. Terry retired in 2005 as Executive Vice President after more than 25 years with the company.
Terry was an active participant in his community. He was president of the Self Insured Lumber Businesses Association, a member of the Rutland Town Planning Board, Church Council President at Immanuel Lutheran Church, and Chair of the Oakwood Village Condominium Association. In addition, he was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Holden and the American Legion Post 310 in Rutland. Terry was an avid fisherman and golfer and was a member of both Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton, MA and Indian Mound Golf Club in Center Ossipee, NH. He also loved spending time with family and friends at their summer home overlooking Ossipee Lake in NH.
Terry leaves his wife of 53 years, Lois Chadbourne; a son, Wayne Chadbourne and his wife, Kelly of Falmouth, ME; two daughters, Kimberly Hitchcock and her husband, William of Shrewsbury and Heather Hickey and her husband, John of Windham, NH; a brother, Robert Chadbourne of Northport, ME; two sisters, Marlene Sawyer of Belgrade, ME and Patricia McDow of Houston, TX; four grandchildren, Ryan, Kate, Elizabeth and Benjamin; and many nephews and nieces.
A funeral service and celebration of Terry's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at the First Congregational Church of Holden. Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27 at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made on-line to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org, or by mail to the First Congregational Church of Holden, 1180 Main St., Holden, MA 01520. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020