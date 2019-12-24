|
|
Tessa (Packard) Wisnewski, 36
OAKHAM - Tessa (Packard) Wisnewski, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 36 surrounded by loved ones.
Tessa leaves behind her loving husband of 10 years Benjamin Wisnewski, son Eli (age 5), daughter Abigail (22 months), parents Randall and Denise Packard, siblings Corey Packard and Jaclyn (Packard) DeAcetis and her husband Anthony DeAcetis, and grandfathers Donat Josephson and Frank Kim Packard.
Tessa fought a long and courageous two year battle with inflammatory breast cancer. She was known for her loving and kind spirit. She will never be forgotten by the many lives that she touched. Tessa was involved in her family business making camping memories for every family she met. She was an active volunteer with regional and national camping industry groups. Tessa was also a lover of books and actively involved in promoting reading to children, including her own young children. She enjoyed traveling, whether a trip to France or her cross country roadtrip with Ben as they started their lives together.
She will forever be remembered as a loving, kind, and courageous mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre. The funeral for Tessa will be held on Saturday at 11:00am in St.Thomas A Becket Church, Vernon Ave., South Barre. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Karen Wellington in memory of Tessa Wisnewski to support cancer research and patient care at: https://www.karenwellingtonfoundation.org/donate.htm
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019