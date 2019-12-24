Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
(508)-867-3604
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St.Thomas A Becket Church
Vernon Ave.
South Barre, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tessa Wisnewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tessa (Packard) Wisnewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tessa (Packard) Wisnewski Obituary
Tessa (Packard) Wisnewski, 36

OAKHAM - Tessa (Packard) Wisnewski, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 36 surrounded by loved ones.

Tessa leaves behind her loving husband of 10 years Benjamin Wisnewski, son Eli (age 5), daughter Abigail (22 months), parents Randall and Denise Packard, siblings Corey Packard and Jaclyn (Packard) DeAcetis and her husband Anthony DeAcetis, and grandfathers Donat Josephson and Frank Kim Packard.

Tessa fought a long and courageous two year battle with inflammatory breast cancer. She was known for her loving and kind spirit. She will never be forgotten by the many lives that she touched. Tessa was involved in her family business making camping memories for every family she met. She was an active volunteer with regional and national camping industry groups. Tessa was also a lover of books and actively involved in promoting reading to children, including her own young children. She enjoyed traveling, whether a trip to France or her cross country roadtrip with Ben as they started their lives together.

She will forever be remembered as a loving, kind, and courageous mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre. The funeral for Tessa will be held on Saturday at 11:00am in St.Thomas A Becket Church, Vernon Ave., South Barre. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Karen Wellington in memory of Tessa Wisnewski to support cancer research and patient care at: https://www.karenwellingtonfoundation.org/donate.htm
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tessa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -