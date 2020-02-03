Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Fazio Funeral Home
9 Branch St
Worcester, MA 01604
(508) 753-6977
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fazio Funeral Home
9 Branch St
Worcester, MA 01604
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Fazio Funeral Home
9 Branch St
Worcester, MA 01604
View Map
1926 - 2020
Thaddeus Borowy Obituary
Thaddeus J. Borowy, 93

Worcester - Mr. Thaddeus J. Borowy, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 with his family by his side at the Dodge Park Rest Home in Worcester.

Thaddeus was born July 14, 1926 in Worcester a son of the late Stanislaw and Josephine (Podolak) Borowy. Loving wife of fifty-four years to the late Irene (Buffone) Borowy whom he lost on June 29, 2008.

Educated through the Worcester schools, Thaddeus joined the Navy and served his country during World War II. He worked as a machinist and tool maker for over twenty years at Peterson Springs.

Thaddeus was a parishioner of Christ the King Church in Worcester, a member of the Polish American Club, the Knights of Columbus 88, and the Worcester Senior softball League.

He was pre-deceased by his siblings, Chester, Michael and Henry Borowy; his sisters, Stacia Lysiak, Marysia Sot and Jane Sliwoski.

The family would like to thank the staff at Dodge Park Rest Home for their care and professionalism during our days stay.

He is survived by his five sons, Stanley Borowy and his wife Joanne-Scales Borowy, David Borowy and his wife Nancy, Kenneth Borowy and his wife Judith-King- Borowy, Anthony Borowy and his wife Tammy-Walker Borowy and John Borowy; a daughter, Donna Borowy Fernandes and her husband Michael; twenty grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, February 5th at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St Worcester. A funeral Mass will follow at Christ the King Parish, 1052 Pleasant St. Worcester at 10:30 am. Interment will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours will be Tuesday February 4th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, Funeral Director, for directions and to express your condolences please visit

www.faziofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
