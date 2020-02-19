|
Thaddeus "Ted" Laskowski, 71
Sandwich - Thaddeus "Ted" Laskowski, 71, formerly of Sutton passed away peacefully February 17, 2020 after a five year battle with multiple myeloma.
Born and raised in Worcester on Vernon Hill, Ted was born to the late Teddy and Helen (Wronski) Laskowski.
In addition to his beloved wife Judy, Ted leaves his son Michael and his wife Sarah of Rutland; his sister Judi and her husband Chuck Lamarche of Millbury. He was pre-deceased by his younger brother Paul in 1996.
Ted leaves behind many brothers and sisters in-law who loved him like a brother; Harold and Janice George of Spencer, David George of Pompano, FL, Kenneth and Denise George of Shrewsbury, Jeff and Annette George of Port Orange, FL and Ellen and Kenneth Brackley of Charlton. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who adored their beloved Uncle Ted. He leaves many cousins.
Ted met the love of his life Judy during their teens while family camping in Sutton. They were married for 49 years last October. He was raised in Worcester and worked at Norton Company for many years. Judy and Ted raised Michael in Sutton and moved to Sandwich in 2008 fulfilling a lifelong dream of living on Cape Cod.
Ted endured his illness with astounding determination, strength, courage and an unbreakable positive spirit. He was our hero. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. He had a smile that will live in our hearts forever. May his strength, sunny smiles, love of family and friends be the gift we give each other in his memory.
There will be no calling hours and a memorial service will be held at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (formerly Saint John's Episcopal) 3 Pleasant Street in Sutton, MA on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 3 Pleasant Street, Sutton, MA 01590 or MMRF (Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation), P. O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-423. Please visit Ted's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020