Thaddeus A. Lesniewski, Sr.
Southbridge - Thaddeus A. "Ted" Lesniewski, Sr., 94, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17th, in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, after an illness.
His wife of 70 years, Joanne M. (Kondek) Lesniewski, passed away in 2017. He was also predeceased by his two sons, Ronald Lesniewski in 1998 and Thaddeus A. Lesniewski, Jr. in 2010. He leaves his daughter-in-laws, Dorothy Lesniewski of Webster and Sheena Lesniewski of Pembroke, NH; his four grandchildren, Kristen Lesniewski of Worcester, Matthew Lesniewski and his wife Jane of Southborough, Kate Lesniewski and her companion Chris of Pembroke, NH and Faye Lesniewski and her husband Bruce of Manchester, NH; his two great granddaughters, Eva Lesniewski and Lucy Lesniewski and one new great granddaughter on the way; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony, Stanley, Charles, Joseph and Alexander and by his sister Frances Maciejewski. Ted was born in Southbridge the son of Frank and Frances (Samsel) Lesniewski.
Ted attended Mary E. Wells High School and was a graduate of Cole Trade Vocational High School, both in Southbridge and was the senior class president. He attended Fitchburg State College and Westfield State College. He also attended the University of Krakow in Poland, studying Polish culture, history and language. He was very proud of his Polish heritage.
Ted was a machinist at the American Optical Co. in Southbridge for 24 years. He then was an instructor at Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge in the Machine Department for 24 years before retiring. While at Tantasqua he held many roles: department Chair of the drafting, machine and welding department, the co-op coordinator for the school and for local companies, member and treasurer for the Teacher's Association, member of the N.E.A. and Mass Teacher's Association, and member of the Retired State and County Municipal Employees Association of Mass. Ted was also a member and past president of the Trinity Catholic Academy Advisory School Board, president of the Worcester Dioceses Serra Club of Central Mass, a member of the Southbridge Democratic Committee, a member of the Southbridge Arts Center, and was also recently a poll inspector for elections in Southbridge. Ted was a lifelong member of St. Hedwig's Parish and served as a lector, eucharistic minister, and chair and co-chair of its Bishop's Fund for four years. He also served on the Parish Council and was a member of the parish's Saint Stanislaw Society. He was an active member of the Pilsudski Polish American Citizens Club in Southbridge serving as its past President, Vice President, Financial Secretary, Assistant Treasurer and Scholarship Chair.
Ted's funeral will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Monday, Oct. 21st, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Trinity Catholic Academy, 11 Pine St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019