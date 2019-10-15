|
|
Theda C. Ertsgard, 88
Spencer - Theda Cornelia (McDonald) Ertsgard, 88, of Spencer, MA, passed away October 14, 2019 at the Lutheran Home of Worcester. She was born March 12, 1931 in Thomasville, AL to Ruben C. and Alice G. McDonald. Theda is predeceased by her husband, Carl James Ertsgard.
She is survived by three sisters as well as her seven children, Lori Heald and husband Carl, David Ertsgard and wife Leah, James Ertsgard and wife Margaret, John Ertsgard and wife Donna, Robert Ertsgard and wife Cindy, Joseph Ertsgard and wife Laurie, and Lisa (Ertsgard) Wright. Theda also leaves her thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Theda is predeceased by six brothers and three sisters, and survived by three sisters.
View full obituary at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019