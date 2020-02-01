|
Thelma J. Bennett, 102
Northbridge - Thelma J. (Newcomb) Bennett, 102, of Northbridge, formerly of Hudson, passed away on January 25, 2020.
The beloved widow of Marine Staff Sergeant Robert E. Bennett, Jr., she was the devoted mother of William Bennett and his wife, Sharon, of Marlborough, of Mary (Bennett) Anderson of Whitinsville, and of the late Robert E. Bennett III.
She was "Mimi" to her five grandchildren: Robert E. Bennett IV of Lake George, NY, Joseph Bennett and his wife, Sheila, of Marlborough, Dianna (Anderson) Rondeau and her life partner, Robert Calnan, of Northbridge, Laurie (Anderson) Combs and her husband, Douglas, of Uxbridge, and Cathy (Anderson) Caya and her husband, Bruce, of Whitinsville.
She leaves nine great grandchildren: Douglas Combs and Danielle Combs of Uxbridge, Stephanie (Bennett) Josti and her partner, Andy Gauthier, of Whitinsville, Dillon Griggs and his wife, Rachel, of Cumberland, RI, Jessie Caya and Abigail Caya of Whitiinsville, Amanda Coleman of Glocester, RI, Alissa Simoneau of Glendale, RI, and Robert Mann and his partner, Heather, of Maine. She is also survived by three great great grandchildren: Lucas Josti, Aria Rose Simoneau, and Mason Lee Combs; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Bennett of Marlborough.
Thelma was predeceased by her longtime companion, Jon Kudalis.
Born in Watertown, MA, on January 12, 1918, she was a 1936 graduate of Watertown High School. Thelma was a great cook who loved reading cookbooks for enjoyment as well as to get fresh ideas for feeding her family and friends. She also enjoyed bingo and going to the beach; she loved everything about the ocean.
Our "Mimi" was admired and loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Her funeral service and burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Whitinsville will be private. There are no calling hours. Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020