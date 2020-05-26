|
Thelma E. Kaitbenski 88
Southbridge - Thelma E. (Beazley) Kaitbenski, 88, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020. She bravely battled ovarian cancer. She is predeceased by her husband, Frank, who died in March 2008. She is survived by a daughter, Janet Atwell and her husband, Ray, of Charlotte, NC, a daughter, Donna Weaver and her husband, Lynn, of Woodstock, CT, and a son, Steve Kaitbenski and his wife, Suzanne, of Southbridge, MA. She had 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
She was born in Upper Zion, VA, on May 19, 1931, to Harry Murdock Beazley and Leola (Hall) Beazley. She moved to Southbridge in 1955 and lived there the remainder of her life.
She retired from the American Optical where she had been an executive secretary for 39 years. She attended Faith Baptist Church in Southbridge. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, line dancing, braiding rugs, rug hooking and exercising at the Y.
A graveside service will be at a later date. Donations in her memory can be sent to Faith Baptist Church Dennison Drive, Southbridge, MA 01550 or VNA Hospice in Worcester, MA.
Belanger Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge is in directing of arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020