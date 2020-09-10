Thelma Lockwood
WORCESTER - Thelma Lockwood, a lifelong resident of Worcester, passed away at her home on September 10, 2020 at the age of 97.
She was the daughter of Frances (Josephs) Brodsky and Hyman Brodsky. She received her B.A. from Clark University in psychology where she was the first woman in the university's history admitted to the Clark Honor Society (forerunner to Phi Beta Kappa). After receiving her Master's Degree from Smith College School for Social Work, she spent her career as a social worker at Jewish Family Service of Worcester.
Thelma was a Life Member of numerous local and national Jewish service organizations. Her lifelong commitment to Temple Emanuel (now Temple Emanuel Sinai) included serving as Chair of its Caring Committee. Before moving to the Willows of Worcester, she participated in many Elderhostel programs from New England to California, and abroad to England, Italy and Russia. Thelma loved learning and was a founding member of WISE (Worcester Institute for Senior Education). At the Willows, she enjoyed contributing to the Memoirs Writing Group.
Her husband of 72 years, Howard Lockwood, predeceased her in 2019. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Gay Lockwood, Marsha Cramer and her husband Michael, and Susan Lockwood; her grandchildren Melanie Cramer, Matthew Cramer and his wife Kaylee; and her great-grandchildren April Cryan and Logan Cramer. She was predeceased by her siblings David Brodsky and Barbara Brodsky.
Thelma loved to meet new people, always saw the best in everyone, and remembered things that were important to them. She was loyal and generous with her feelings and cherished the friendships she made during the ten years she and Howard lived at the Willows.
Her family would like to express their deepest gratitude to everyone at the Willows, Salmon Private Care, and Salmon Hospice for their loving support.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or to a charity of the donor's choice
