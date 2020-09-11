Thelma Quigley, 99
North Brookfield - Thelma (Vorce) Quigley, 99, of North Brookfield, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.
She leaves her daughter, Judith Ducasse and her husband David of Old Orchard Beach, Maine/Naples, FL. and her son, Brad T. Quigley and his wife Cheryl of West Brookfield; her sister, Sybil Sandman of North Brookfield as well as 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Thelma was predeceased by her husband Robert Quigley and her brother Donald Vorce. She was born in North Brookfield, daughter of the late Roy and Minnie (Doane) Vorce.
Thelma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved all sports but especially driving her car and going for "spins". A favorite destination was Quabbin Reservoir, to watch eagles and enjoy nature.
She was an active member of the North Brookfield Senior Center for many years.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in Walnut Grove Cemetery in North Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Thelma's name may be made to: North Brookfield Senior Center, 29 Forest Street, North Brookfield, MA, 01535.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com