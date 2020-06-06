Theo Kazamias, 79Grafton/North Smithfield, RI - "Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads." These are the words of Henry David Thoreau, who had a love for the outdoors and the simplicity that came with it. Theo Kazamias also found his peace being outdoors, perhaps with a fishing rod in hand or shooting sporting clays with his grandson Andrew, spending the day with his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Mary, or gathering with the family that meant the world to him. Theo passed away June 4, 2020 in Providence, RI following an illness.He was born February 27, 1941 in Providence, Rhode Island, son of the late Anna (Ktorides) and Michael Kazamias and his roots were in Pawtucket. He met his wife Mary, whose side he never left with the romantic nostalgia of pen and paper correspondence between her home in Cyprus and his in Rhode Island, his words in Greek to her while hers in English to him in return. Sending her a dress so he'd recognize her in person when she arrived in the U.S., two soul mates were indeed united and they married young. They raised their family in North Smithfield where they lived for many years. Theo earned his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and eventually his MBA from Bryant University. He worked for years in the Engineering field and later as a Consultant with the Rhode Island Small Business Development Association where he found purpose and joy in helping new businesses find their start.In addition to his wife Mary (Antionadou) he also leaves his daughter Marianne Desrosiers and her husband Normand, son Michael T Kazamias and his wife Jennifer, his grandson Andrew Desrosiers and brother Stan Kazamias and his wife, Eva and nephew, Michael N. From an early age, family was at his center and that never changed.Funeral services and burial will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers please honor Theo with a donation to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral 102 Russell St. Worcester, MA 01609. A Book of Memories to share a special message with his family is available online at: www.