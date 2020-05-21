|
|
Theodore S. Bialecki, 92
Worcester - Theodore S. Bialecki, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Notre Dame Long Term Care, from COPD complicated by COVID-19, having just celebrated his 92nd birthday.
His wife and best friend, Esther of nearly 64 years passed in April 2019. He leaves his loving daughter, Cynthia D., wife of Robert B. Kerekon of Shrewsbury, MA and two grandsons he adored, Andrew and Brian, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ted was born in Worcester, MA on April 25, 1928 to Peter and Sophie (Panasiewicz) Bialecki, the youngest of six children. He was predeceased by Walter, Susan, Jean, Raymond and Alexander.
He graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester and was an Army veteran of World War II. He attended East Coast Aero Tech in CT briefly before joining the Worcester Fire Department, a vocation he shared with two brothers, retiring after 38 years in 1982 as a Lieutenant. He was stationed at Providence St. Fire Station housing Engine 12 and Ladder 5, just a short walk from his childhood home, and was a proud resident of Worcester all his life.
He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Worcester and a member of Worcester County Firefighters Association. He was proud of his Polish heritage, delighting in many dishes his beloved wife would prepare. He enjoyed swimming and gardening in his younger years, and crossword puzzles and horse racing, and was an avid newspaper reader. He relished spending time with his grandsons, having attended many of their Little League baseball games, band concerts and academic events, and took a fond interest in computer technology as taught by them.
While his family is saddened to lose their patriarch, they are solaced by knowing he is again with his love. Since her passing he had vocalized his wish to be reunited with her in heaven. We wish to thank the staff at Notre Dame for their unyielding care in the face of this pandemic.
The funeral celebrating Ted's life will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 following current gathering guidelines from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street, Worcester with Mass at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 34 Ward Street. Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com/virus-coronavirus. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020