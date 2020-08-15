Theodore Bullen

Theodore F. Bullen, 87
WESTBOROUGH - Theodore F. "Ted" Bullen, 87, of Brewster, formerly of Westborough, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital. He was the husband of Virginia R. (Hunter) Bullen for nearly 67 years.
Born in Asheville, NY, he was the son of the late Harold Winthrop and Mabel (White) Bullen. He was raised and educated in Westborough and was a 1952 graduate of Westborough High School.
During the Korean Conflict he served with the United States Marine Corps attaining the rank of Sergeant.
Ted was employed as a mechanical designer and served the town of Westborough as Building Inspector.
He was a talented oil and watercolor painter and finish carpenter. He enjoyed golf and games and had many friends, some dating back to high school whom he and his wife Ginny regularly socialized to create a lifetime of happy memories. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and had been a resident of Brewster and Estero, FL for over 20 years after retirement. He was a dedicated husband and a wonderful father, always eager to lend a helping hand, make people laugh with a joke, or share a remarkable experience.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Susan E. Rich and her husband John of Pomfret Center, CT, Scott D. Bullen and his wife Lorraine of Ashburnham and Theodore J. Bullen and his partner Alice Blaquiere of Webster; one sister, Karen Johnson of Flat Rock, NC; five grandchildren, Matthew Rich, Kristine Rich, Douglas Bullen, Dennis Bullen, Ryan Bullen and four great-grandchildren, Brianna Rich, James Rich, Cameron Bullen and Kyleigh Bullen.
His funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 18, at 11:00 A.M. at the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
A calling hour will precede the service from 10 to 11 A.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.www.westboroughfuneralhome.com