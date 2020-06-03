Theodore H. Cocaine, 86
Millbury - Theodore H. Cocaine, 86, passed away on May 28, 2020 after a brief illness.
Ted is survived by his four children, David Cocaine and his wife Cathy of Millbury, Athena Cocaine of Millbury, Michael Cocaine and his wife Jenn of Brookfield and Ann Swanson and her husband John of Millbury; four grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua and Devin Cocaine and Caleb Swanson; four siblings, Harold Cocaine of Port Charlotte, FL, Angelina Lambros of Stanford, CT, Mary Tshilis of Arlington, MA and Sandy Stamoulis of Barrington, RI and a sister-in-law Mary Cocaine of Worcester; many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased in death by his parents Harry and Sophia (Economou) Cocaine, his brothers George and Christos Cocaine, his sisters Angelina Cocaine and Anne Pappas, his son Ted Cocaine and grandson Nicholas Cocaine.
He attended the former Commerce High School in Worcester. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He was a life member of the American Legion Dudley-Gendron 414 for over 50 years. Ted was also a member of the Charles F. Minney VFW Post 3329 and the Elks Club. He worked at several places such as Continental Derby Grill, Morgan Construction as a draftsman and Lowell Corporation as a purchasing agent and quality control, before retiring in 2004. Ted loved the New England Patriots and New York Yankees.
Ted's Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 5th at 11 a.m. in Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 102 Russell Street in Worcester. Burial will be private. Those who are not able to attend, you may view a live stream of the service by visiting the churches YouTube Channel. Search Saint Spyridon Cathedral Worcester on the YouTube website. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a veteran charity of the donor's choice. Please visit Ted's tribute page, where a message of condolence or a meaningful memory can be left for his family, at:
www.mulhane.com
Millbury - Theodore H. Cocaine, 86, passed away on May 28, 2020 after a brief illness.
Ted is survived by his four children, David Cocaine and his wife Cathy of Millbury, Athena Cocaine of Millbury, Michael Cocaine and his wife Jenn of Brookfield and Ann Swanson and her husband John of Millbury; four grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua and Devin Cocaine and Caleb Swanson; four siblings, Harold Cocaine of Port Charlotte, FL, Angelina Lambros of Stanford, CT, Mary Tshilis of Arlington, MA and Sandy Stamoulis of Barrington, RI and a sister-in-law Mary Cocaine of Worcester; many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased in death by his parents Harry and Sophia (Economou) Cocaine, his brothers George and Christos Cocaine, his sisters Angelina Cocaine and Anne Pappas, his son Ted Cocaine and grandson Nicholas Cocaine.
He attended the former Commerce High School in Worcester. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He was a life member of the American Legion Dudley-Gendron 414 for over 50 years. Ted was also a member of the Charles F. Minney VFW Post 3329 and the Elks Club. He worked at several places such as Continental Derby Grill, Morgan Construction as a draftsman and Lowell Corporation as a purchasing agent and quality control, before retiring in 2004. Ted loved the New England Patriots and New York Yankees.
Ted's Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 5th at 11 a.m. in Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 102 Russell Street in Worcester. Burial will be private. Those who are not able to attend, you may view a live stream of the service by visiting the churches YouTube Channel. Search Saint Spyridon Cathedral Worcester on the YouTube website. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a veteran charity of the donor's choice. Please visit Ted's tribute page, where a message of condolence or a meaningful memory can be left for his family, at:
www.mulhane.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.