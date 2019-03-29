|
|
Theodore Mellin, 94
Marlborough - Theodore Mellin age 94 passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Blaire House of Worcester. He was the husband of the late Janet (Sugarman) Mellin who died in 2008. He is survived by a daughter Susan and her husband Allen Tunak of Shrewsbury and three grandchildren Jackie Mellin-Sanchez, Lindsey and Daniele Tunak. He was predeceased by a son Wayne Mellin.
He was born in Framingham, son of the late David Mellin and Sarah (Perry) Mellin. Theodore was a US Army Veteran of WWII.
There are no calling hours and services will be at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers and donations may be made in his memory to the Shrewsbury Senior Center, Maple Ave, Shrewsbury, MA. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with his arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019