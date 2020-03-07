|
Ted Mellor Jr, 69
Natick, MA - Theodore Mellor Jr, 69, of Natick, Massachusetts passed away in his sleep on Wednesday March 5, 2020. He was born Sunday, July 16, 1950 in Torrington, CT to the late Theodore and Patricia Mellor.
He graduated in 1968 from Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, MA. Ted had a passion for music, he spent most of his career developing and selling Audio equipment. He lived most of his life in Massachusetts while also spending some time in Baltimore, MD and Arlington, TX. Ted had a passion for racing and spent many weekends racing his Formula Ford and Lola race cars with his friends. As he got older, he picked up the game of golf and enjoyed most of his time on the golf course.
He is survived by three siblings, Diane, Cynthia and Peter, he was predeceased by 1 sibling, Gregory.
There will be a private ceremony. In lieu of; please donate to the Diabetes Society.
Ted's ashes will be placed over his mother's and brother's graves at St Mary's Cemetery in Holden Mass.
