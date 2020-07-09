1/
Theodore Merty
Theodore R. Merty at 89

Worcester - Theodore R. Merty, 89, of Worcester died peacefully Wednesday July 8, 2020 in the Rose Monahan Residence. His wife Loretta (Dono) Merty died December 25, 2018. A period of calling hours will be held on Sunday July 12, from 3pm to 6pm in St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00AM. Social distancing and Masks will be required to enter church. A full obituary will be in Saturday's paper. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with their Fathers services.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
