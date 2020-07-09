Theodore Merty

Theodore R. Merty at 89



Worcester - Theodore R. Merty, 89, of Worcester died peacefully Wednesday July 8, 2020 in the Rose Monahan Residence. His wife Loretta (Dono) Merty died December 25, 2018. A period of calling hours will be held on Sunday July 12, from 3pm to 6pm in St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00AM. Social distancing and Masks will be required to enter church. A full obituary will be in Saturday's paper. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with their Fathers services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store