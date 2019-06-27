|
|
Theodore J. "Ted" Nigro, 86
Whitinsville - Theodore J. "Ted" Nigro, 86, passed away on Thurs. June 27, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing Home after a period of declining health, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his adoring wife of 61 years, Vivian P. (Vanni) Nigro.
He is also survived by 4 children, Lisa M. Nolan and her husband Paul Mandrafino of Warrington, PA, Theodore "Teddy" Nigro Jr. and his wife Katia of Norfolk, VA, David L. Nigro and his wife Tammy of Webster, and Daniel J. "Dino" Nigro of Whitinsville; 11 grandchildren, Tanya Nigro, Daniela Rhodes, Karina Nigro, Caitlin Deppler, David Nolan, Robert Nolan, Sarah Nigro, Angela Nigro, Jared Nigro, Abigail Nigro, and Nicholas Nigro. He was predeceased by his son Alfred F. Nigro in 2007; and 4 siblings, Michael Colangelo, August "Red" Colangelo, Otto Colangelo, and Florie Nigro.
Born in Boston on Feb. 28, 1933 he was the son of Florentino and Mary (Grasso) Nigro, and grew up in East Boston. Ted proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an accomplished amateur boxer in Boston and in the U.S Army. Ted was a master pipe fitter and worked for Electric Boat in CT, and previously working for General Motors, and Cumberland Farms in maintenance. A true gentleman, Ted enjoyed family vacations in Cape Cod, playing chess, and loved to sing, especially "The Standards"- Frank Sinatra. He was well known in the karaoke circuit, and enjoyed also singing in public with a small ensemble.
His funeral will be held on Mon. July 1 in the Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church, 315 Church St., Whitinsville at 11 AM. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 9-10:30 AM in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to: the Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Church, 315 Church St., Whitinsville, MA 01588, or to a . To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 27 to June 28, 2019