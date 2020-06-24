Theodore Roberts Jr.
Theodore Edward Roberts, Jr., 57

SPENCER - Theodore Edward Roberts, Jr., 57, of Mechanic Street, passed away suddenly, Friday, June 19th 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Theodore is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna M. (Jones) Roberts; his 6 sons, Theodore E. Roberts III and his fiancée Alyssa of Worcester, Steven T. Roberts and his wife Sheena of N. Brookfield, Paul M. Roberts and his wife Kara of Spencer, Timothy A. Roberts of St. Louis, MO., William T. and Jacob M. Roberts of Spencer, and his daughter Jessica M. Roberts of N. Brookfield; 2 brothers Larrie Roberts of Southbridge, Jon Roberts and his wife Jessica of Danielson, CT, 3 sisters Sharon Ricci and her husband Ralph of Southbridge, Cindy Carvill of Copperas Cove, Texas, Pamela Moberg and her husband Richard of Spencer; 16 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Teddy was a long-time truck driver for several area transport companies before retirement. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family. Teddy had a passion for building and riding motorcycles, that he shared with his brothers and sons. He took pride in his ability to restore and paint churches and schools throughout Worcester and took pleasure in giving a helping hand to his children with their home projects. Teddy put his heart and soul into being a loving husband and a devoted father, he cherished the time he spent with grandchildren and family. Teddy was a kind and caring man who opened his home to anyone who needed it. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that had the pleasure of knowing him. Teddy was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. Born in Webster, he was the son of Theodore E. and Laurel A. (Frotten) Roberts, Sr. He was a service member in the United States National Guard.

Calling hours to honor the memory of Teddy will be held on Monday, June 29th, from 4 to 6 pm in the J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home, 23 Maple Street, Spencer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either The Food Pantry or Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, 46 Maple St., Spencer, MA. 01562 in his memory. Burial will be private.

