Theodore Zaterka, 89
South Windsor, CT - Theodore "Ted" Zaterka of South Windsor, CT passed away peacefully in April 21, 2020 of the Covid 19 virus. Ted was born in Worcester, MA on September 22, 1930 to the late Theophile and Mary (Ziminowicz) Zaterka. Ted was predeceased by his Brother, Robert Zaterka and Sister In Law Gret Zaterka. Left to fondly remember him are his Wife of 66 years, Florence (Harvard) Zaterka, his Daughter Donna Roy, Son in Law Dave Roy, Daughter Karen Tachlykov, Dimitri Tachlykov, Son Peter Zaterka and Mary Beth Rossi. Ted is survived by his Brother, Alfred Zaterka , Sister In Law Julie Zaterka and Jill Zaterka. Ted's Grandchildren are Kimberly Roy Vaida, Spouse Greg Vaida, and Alex Tachlykov. Many Nieces and Nephews will remember their "Uncle Teddy" as the "Cool Uncle". Ted's vocation, Technical Draftsman, was Graphic Design before automation and CAD. His talent developed from a hobby creating cartoons as a teen.
Accepting a position with Combustion Engineering of Windsor Locks, CT in 1960, Ted built a home for his Wife and Daughter nearby in South Windsor, CT. Ted considered gardening a competitive sport, vying with his next-door neighbor for biggest tomatoes and cucumbers. He could not deny his Polish Ukranian heritage producing volumes of Dill Pickles and Sauerkraut.
In retirement, Ted worked creating Technical Drawings for the US Patent Office applications. He also drew one of the early logos for the UCONN Huskies. Ted and Flo traveled during this time, visiting Florida for many years as well as Aruba, Hawaii, Cancun and St Martin. He enjoyed a good beach and a good beer. A Memorial Mass will follow at a future date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 10, 2020