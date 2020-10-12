Theresa A. (Micillo) Logan at 86
Playa del Rey, California/Worcester - Theresa A. (Micillo) Logan, 86 of Playa del Rey, California died peacefully at home on September 21, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by her family.
She is predeceased by her husbands Thomas Logan and Matthew Mancini. Theresa was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Luigi and Anna (Amato) Micillo and lived here most of her life before moving to California in 1978. Before moving to California she owned and operated Olympia Park for many years. After moving to California Theresa owned and operated car dealerships with her husband and was the first female car dealer in the state.
Theresa is survived by her son Timothy Mancini and his wife Ines of Marina del Rey, California and her close friend Sheldon Barasch. She also leaves behind her nieces Jean Maynard, Cathy Conway, LuAnn LeFever, Lisa Beckwith, Nancy Scholl and Rosemary Turo, and many great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her two sisters Josephine Nygard and Anna Lenois.
Theresa was a member of the former St. Margaret Mary Church and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St Ann. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and spent many hours on the phone with her loved ones in Massachusetts. She will be dearly missed.
Theresa's funeral will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 9:AM in the Church of St Bernard of Our Lady of Providence Parish, 228 Lincoln St. Interment will be with her parents in St. Johns Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Please go directly to Church. To leave a message of condolence please visit her memorial at mercadantefuneral.com
The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family. Mask and Social distancing expected at Church.