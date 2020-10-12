1/1
Theresa A. Logan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa A. (Micillo) Logan at 86

Playa del Rey, California/Worcester - Theresa A. (Micillo) Logan, 86 of Playa del Rey, California died peacefully at home on September 21, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by her family.

She is predeceased by her husbands Thomas Logan and Matthew Mancini. Theresa was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Luigi and Anna (Amato) Micillo and lived here most of her life before moving to California in 1978. Before moving to California she owned and operated Olympia Park for many years. After moving to California Theresa owned and operated car dealerships with her husband and was the first female car dealer in the state.

Theresa is survived by her son Timothy Mancini and his wife Ines of Marina del Rey, California and her close friend Sheldon Barasch. She also leaves behind her nieces Jean Maynard, Cathy Conway, LuAnn LeFever, Lisa Beckwith, Nancy Scholl and Rosemary Turo, and many great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her two sisters Josephine Nygard and Anna Lenois.

Theresa was a member of the former St. Margaret Mary Church and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St Ann. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and spent many hours on the phone with her loved ones in Massachusetts. She will be dearly missed.

Theresa's funeral will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 9:AM in the Church of St Bernard of Our Lady of Providence Parish, 228 Lincoln St. Interment will be with her parents in St. Johns Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Please go directly to Church. To leave a message of condolence please visit her memorial at mercadantefuneral.com The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family. Mask and Social distancing expected at Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved